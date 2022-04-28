Watch Virat Kohli groove to Samantha’s song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise at Glen Maxwell’s wedding party

Virat Kohli is a man with many talents. He is a perfect husband, a great father, an incredible sportsperson and what not. But did you know that Virat can dance too?? Well, the ace cricketer’s recent videos from Glen Maxwell’s wedding function are proof of how Virat is the life of a party. For the uninitiated, Glen had married his girlfriend Vini Raman in March this year in an intimate ceremony and RCB had hosted a grand party for the couple which was attended by Virat, Anushka Sharma and players of the team.

During the bash, Virat was seen grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular track Oo Antavava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. In fact, he also shook a leg on Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s song Nacho Nacho from the much talked about movie RRR. Virat was seen dressed in a dark blue coloured kurta with a white pyjama and his swag was on point. His energy was on point on the dance floor and he left everyone in awe of his moves.

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s dance videos from Glen Maxwell’s wedding function here:

Earlier, Anushka had also shared beautiful pics of herself with her main man from the party wherein they were dishing out major ethnic vibes. As Virat nailed the kurta pyjama look, Anushka looked stunning in her magenta suit with golden embroidery at the party. She captioned the post as, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife”.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look charming as they attend Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman's wedding function; PICS