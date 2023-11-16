WATCH: Virat Kohli helping Anushka Sharma walk down stairs at team hotel is all things love

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stand out as one of the most adorable couples in the spotlight. Their love and affection are prominently on display, especially during cricket matches and in their post-game celebrations. During the recent India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final, Anushka was a constant and supportive presence. The couple's exit from the team hotel showcased Virat's gentlemanly gesture of helping Anushka down the stairs, exemplifying the essence of love and care.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hold hands while exiting team hotel post World Cup semi-final

A recently surfaced video from last night captures the heartwarming moment of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving the Indian team hotel after the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final. In the video, the duo can be seen gracefully descending the stairs, carrying their belongings.

Virat, sported a casual look with a gray t-shirt, pants, and a brown cap, and Anushka twinned in an oversized t-shirt and blue jeans. As they descended, Anushka intertwined her arms with Virat's, and he tenderly assisted her, creating a truly endearing sight.

Have a look!

The video sparked a wave of love from fans in the comments section, adorned with an array of red heart emojis. One comment noted, "The way both are matching each other in clothes," while another hailed them as "The power couple!"

Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood celebrities attend World Cup semi-final

The high-stakes knockout match between India and New Zealand on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed the enthusiastic presence of numerous Bollywood stars. Anushka Sharma graced the stands, wholeheartedly cheering for Virat Kohli. Her affectionate gesture of blowing kisses to him after he achieved a record-breaking century added a touch of romance to the cricket fervor.

Ranbir Kapoor was in attendance to promote his film Animal and support team India. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted enjoying the game, seated alongside football legend David Beckham. The star-studded event drew the presence of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, and more, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the cricket stadium.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor on who should act in Virat Kohli’s biopic; roots for India at World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand