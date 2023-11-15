WATCH: Virat Kohli looking for Anushka Sharma in stands during India-NZ match is all things love; fans react

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. Being each other’s pillar of strength, the two never cease to shell major relationship goals. Yet again, being the biggest cheerleader, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to support her husband and the Indian team during the India vs New Zealand semifinals. Amongst various videos signifying their love has been ruling the internet, a video showcases Virat looking for his wife in the stands, leaving the internet impressed.

Virat Kohli yet again shell relationship goals with his sweet gesture towards Anushka Sharma

Social media has been buzzing with various pictures and videos from today’s semifinal match between India and New Zealand held in Mumbai. Amid numerous pictures and videos, a video has surfaced on the internet which features Anushka Sharma sitting a level above in the stands. While the doting husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is seen looking for her.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to Virat Kohli's gesture

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Virat’s sweet gesture. Hailing him as a ‘complete family man’, a fan wrote, “Awwee he is a complete family man”, another fan wrote, “ Anushka won in life”, another chimed in, “Bad itna hi pyaar Karne vala chahiye” and one another fan wrote, “So cute Virat That’s a man in love!!!!”

Anushka Sharma's priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's record-breaking century

It is worth mentioning that, today November 15, 2023, is surely a remarkable day as Virat Kohli has scripted history after becoming the first cricketer to hit 50 ODI centuries; surpassing the record set by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

After Kohli achieved the remarkable feat, the doting wife couldn’t help but be seen jumping in joy and blowing kisses to her husband. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Diwali’s eve celebrated the festival of lights with their close family and friends. The couple, striking happy poses, extended wishes to their fans and followers on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the nuptial knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Vamika.

Anushka Sharma, on her work front, will be soon captivating audiences with her upcoming project, Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

