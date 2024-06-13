WATCH: Virat Kohli smirks after fans chant ‘Diwali ho ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli’ during India vs USA T20 World Cup match

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most celebrated duos, consistently setting major couple goals. They always praise and support each other, no matter where they are. Anushka is frequently seen attending matches and cheering for Virat in the stadium. In return, Virat often makes cute gestures for Anushka, making them the perfect couple.

Recently, a video from the India vs USA T20 World Cup match at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York has gone viral. In the video, the crowd is heard chanting a new slogan that includes Anushka, and Virat is seen reacting to the same, during the match.

Fans chant 'Diwali ho ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli' during the match

In a viral video, Virat Kohli is spotted heading towards the stadium's edge during the match when the crowd began chanting a slogan for Anushka Sharma and him. Positioned in the deep field—likely at mid-on or mid-off—during the USA innings, fans began to chant, "Diwali ho ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli." As the cricketer walked towards the crowd, he smiled and waved to fans.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has always been a fan favorite, with supporters constantly coming up with unique chants to cheer him on during matches. Previously, fans have chanted phrases like 'Kohli ko bowling do' and '5 rupay ki Pepsi, Kohli bhai s*xy' which went viral.

Anushka Sharma poses with Dhanashree after the India vs Pakistan match

Earlier, after India's victory over Pakistan, Anushka joyfully posed with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, and others. Celebrating the proud moment, Dhanashree posted a group photo on her Instagram, captioning it, "Hum Jeet Gaye."

Anushka and Virat, who tied the knot in 2017 are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay, born last year. The family spent an extended period in London following Akaay's birth.

Anushka Sharma on the work front

On the professional front, Anushka is now preparing for her highly anticipated biopic, Chakda Xpress, where she will portray the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film marks her return to acting after a four-year break since her last role in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

