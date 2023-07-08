WATCH: What Alia Bhatt’s cute birthday story for mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor says?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently traveled to Italy to celebrate his mother Neetu Kapoor's 64th birthday. However, his wife and fellow actor, Alia Bhatt, remained in India with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Despite being physically apart, Alia took to her Instagram Stories to send heartfelt wishes to her mother-in-law.

Alia Kapoor’s sweet gesture for mother-in-law

Alia shared a black and white photo of Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories. Neetu Kapoor is seen speaking into a microphone. Expressing her love and admiration for the veteran actor, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday, queen. You make everything wonderful! Love you oh so much!” (yellow heart emoji) The post showcased the strong bond between Alia and Neetu, exemplifying the warmth and affection shared within the Kapoor family.

Neetu Kapoor on missing her Bahu

Despite Alia's absence at the birthday celebrations in Italy, Neetu Kapoor conveyed her love and longing for her daughter-in-law and granddaughter through a heartfelt note accompanied by a photo. Neetu captioned the picture, “Beautiful cherished day, missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves).” Alia responded with affectionate emojis, while Soni Razdan, Alia's mother, also extended warm wishes to Neetu, expressing her love and hoping for a wonderful day.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo, while her upcoming film Letters To Mr Khanna, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath, awaits its official release date. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently preparing for the highly anticipated release of her film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie features Alia alongside Ranveer Singh, promising an exciting cinematic experience for their fans.

