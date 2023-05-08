WATCH what happened when Deepika Padukone made an unexpected entry at Jay Shetty’s show in Bangalore

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and fans love her. Every time she steps out of her house fans go crazy to witness her one glimpse or click a selfie with her. She is often spotted at the airport these days heading in and out of the airport as her schedule is quite busy. In fact, recently we spotted her at the Mumbai airport heading out with her father Prakash Padukone and now several videos of her attending Jay Shetty’s show in Bangalore with her family is going viral.

Deepika Padukone attends Jay Shetty’s show with her family

Deepika Padukone’s fan page Team DP Malaysia took to their official Twitter handle and shared a couple of videos and pictures of the actress along with her family. In the video with whatever is visible, we can see the Pathaan star wearing an oversized white coloured shirt over loose-fit blue denim and white sneakers. Reportedly she was in an auditorium along with her family to enjoy Jay Shetty’s show. She was escorted by her security team as she walked out of the auditorium.

Check it out:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Currently, Deepika is shooting for Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which is helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. This film will also star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Several videos of all three stars prepping for their role in the film have been going viral on social media and we bet it is raising the excitement levels of all the fans. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

