WATCH: What if Ranbir Kapoor from Animal had met Kabir Singh's Shahid Kapoor? THIS fan edit will leave your mind blown

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is still making several headlines after months of release. The movie outdid the box office performance and became the highest-grossing A-rated film in the history of Indian Cinema.

Amidst this, Pinkvilla once exclusively learned that Sandeep had planned an epic crossover of Ranvijay Singh with Kabir Singh in a vital moment of Animal. After our report, a fan page shared an awesome edit featuring Kabir and Ranvijay's world, gaining much attention.

Ranbir Kapoor from Animal and Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh fan edit you never know you needed

According to a source close to the development, the post-interval scene of Animal was supposed to make space for Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh.

"After Ranvijay Singh is admitted to the hospital, the doctor assigned to operate him was Kabir Singh. Vanga had planned a mass sequence featuring the two characters, where a drunk Kabir successfully operates an injured Ranvijay," revealed a source close to the development.

Taking out this report, a fan page named seeuatthemovie made an edit with Ranbir from Animal admitted in a hospital and Shahid from Kabir Singh preparing himself for an operation and sharing on their X handle.

The video opens with Ranbir having a discussion with his family when he is asked to undergo an operation, but he tries his best to ignore, and the scene takes us to Kabir Singh's Shahid taking an entry as if he is going to operate on Ranbir's Ranvijay.

Sharing the video, the fan page captioned it, "Theaters would've erupted if #Animal x #KabirSingh had happened."

Even though we did not get the crossover in the film, this fan edit made us believe how epic of a scene it would have been.

Have a look:

On the other hand, the hospital scene was supposed to be followed by a fun interaction between Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid before discharge from the hospital. “Waise Aapka Naam Kya Hai?” asks a grateful Ranvijay to which Kabir replies, “Pure Desh Ko Mera Naam Pata Hai, Kabir.. Kabir Singh. Aur Tum?” A rattled Ranvijay says, “Aaj Ke Baad, Pure Desh Ko Mera Naam Bhi Pata Chal Jayega. Ranvijay. Ranvijay Singh.”

More about the crossover

“They intoxicate themselves in the hospital before Ranvijay decides to walk naked at his home to celebrate his survival,” the source shared. We also learned that the entire set-up was ready to be shot; however, Shahid could not film the sequence due to issues with the date. For this reason, Sandeep decided to cancel the whole crossover.

Meanwhile, Animal was released in 2023, and Kabir Singh hit the theaters in 2019. Both films are currently streaming on Netflix.

