WATCH: What left Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu irritated with paparazzi? Find out

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is known for her unconventional film choices. An exceptional talent, Taapsee before entering Bollywood had also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. Her roles in critically acclaimed films like Manmarziyaan, Badla, and Baby amongst others made her stand apart from the rest. The actress is currently gearing up for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated, Dunki. Nonetheless, Taapsee in real life apart from her acting skills often makes it to the headlines for her troubled relationship with paparazzi. Yet another video of the actress has surfaced on the internet as she seemed irked with the paps.

Taapsee Pannu gets irritated after being mobbed by the paps

A video of Taapsee Pannu has yet again surfaced on the internet, seemingly annoyed with the paps. The actress, on Saturday night, was spotted as she stepped out for dinner. The actress was all smiles walking out of the restaurant; however, soon after she came close to the car, her car door seemed to be blocked by the paps. Thus, the Thappad actress mobbed by the paps had to repeatedly tell them to move away from her car. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Please hatt jaiye, please hatt jaiye nahin to bolenge dhakka lag gaya…hatt jaiye please…arey hatt jaiye araam se bol rahe hain nahi toh bologe dhakka lag gaya. Hatt jao, hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao” (Please move aside or else you will say we got pushed. Please move).”

The actress then thanked the paps as she sat in the car. In response to this, a pap was also heard saying, “Thank you. Bye Taapsee ji. Aap bahut acche ho (You are very good).

Take a look at the video:

Taapsee while dining out was seen in a black top with a pale yellow skirt, with hoop earrings. In addition to this, the actress was also seen carrying a black sling bag.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

After Taapsee Pannu’s production debut with Blurr, the second film scheduled to release under her production banner, Outsiders Films is Dhak Dhak. The film is set to release on October 13.

On the other hand, the actress is all set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki. The actress will also be seen leading the upcoming crime thriller, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

