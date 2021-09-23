WATCH what PV Sindhu had to say about Deepika Padukone post their match

Just this week, surprised her fans by dropping photos of a badminton match between her and Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and now, she is back with yet another surprise. On Thursday, Deepika shared a fun video of the behind-the-scenes moments that took place while she and PV Sindhu took on each other on the badminton court. In the video, Deepika and PV Sindhu get candid about each other and well, it is a chat you would not like to miss.

In the video shared by the Piku actress of the match, Deepika is seen telling the camera, "She is practicing for world championship and she thought I was the best partner, to you know, prepare her." On the other hand, ace shuttler PV Sindhu praised Deepika while playing the game and tells the camera, "If she (Deepika) would've played badminton, she would have been a top player." Well, Deepika shared the video on her handle and wrote, "Guess who won? @pvsindhu1."

As soon as Deepika shared the video, we could see fans commenting on it and loving the camaraderie between the actress and PV Sindhu. A fan wrote, "You’re amazing DP! Thank you for giving love and support to our olympians. I love how you’re personally spending time with her. Looks like such a fun game of badminton!!" Another fan wrote, "You only deepika mam."

Meanwhile, the previous photos that Deepika had shared with PV Sindhu, they too went viral on social media. The Fighter actress also had joined PV Sindhu a few weeks back in the city for a dinner. also was snapped with Deepika and PV Sindhu post their dinner and the photos of the trio took the internet by a storm.

