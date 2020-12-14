WATCH: THIS is what Remo D’Souza’s is up to in the hospital as he recovers after suffering a heart attack

Remo D'Souza’s wife Lizelle recently took to Instagram to share an update about the choreographer’s health. She shared a video that is surely a big relief for Remo’s fans and well-wishers.

Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack. For the unversed, the filmmaker was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack lately. It was reported that he has undergone an angioplasty surgery and is now stable. Many Bollywood celebrities including, Amitabh Bachchan, Nora Fatehi among others have wished him a speedy recovery on social media. Now, in the latest development, Remo’s wife Lizelle has given an update about his health and also expressed her gratitude to everyone for their prayers and blessing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lizelle has shared a video that has gone viral in no time. In the video, the choreographer can be seen tapping his feet to the tunes of Believer on the hospital floor. The focus of the camera was on Remo’s foot which was moving in sync exactly the way he does during a dance. He can be seen wearing slippers that have plastic bags on top of them. He is seen tapping his feet on the floor and against one another. Alongside the video, his wife wrote, “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ......”

Take a look at Lizelle’s Instagram post:

Needless to say, the video has come as a big relief to all Remo’s fans who have been praying for his health. Notably, Remo’s dear friend Terence Lewis dropped in a comment on the post and wrote, “Bounce back bro stronger than before”.

Earlier, had reportedly visited the 46-year-old dancer at the hospital to check on him and also sympathized with his wife.

