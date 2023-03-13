WATCH: What went behind Deepika Padukone's glamorous appearance at Oscars 2023? Fans are stunned

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most loved actresses, has taken over the Internet with her appearance at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday morning. The stunning diva never fails to impress when it comes to her style statement. Deepika left everyone mighty impressed as she rocked a black Louis Vitton off-shoulder gown like a queen! Ahead of gracing the Oscars 2023 as a presenter, Deepika hit the gym at 6.30 am. Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to social media a while ago and offered a glimpse of what went behind Deepika's glowing skin and gorgeous appearance at the Oscars.

Deepika Padukone hits the gym before getting ready for Oscars 2023

In the video, the Pathaan actress is seen leaving no stone unturned to sweat it out. She is seen sporting a white t-shirt and black leggings. Deepika is seen dishing out major fitness goals while doing her hardcore pilates. She is seen doing her workout effortlessly. Yasmin used RRR's song Naatu Naatu, which won the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars, in the backdrop. Along with the video, she said that Deepika's secret to gorgeousness is her 'discipline, dedication and commitment to maintain a balanced lifestyle'.

Yasmin's post read, "Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? Sharing a glimpse into @deepikapadukone‘s 6:30 am workout in LA before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Don’t you agree? It was an amazing journey training her for the #oscars." Have a look:

Fans were amazed to see her dedication. They were all hearts for Deepika. A fan commented, "No wonder she looks amazing!" Another fan wrote, "She looks perfect always !! Amazing."

Meanwhile, Deepika introduced the performers of the song Naatu Naatu on the stage. The actress spoke about the song and called it a 'banger'. During her speech, the audience was seen cheering out loud for her. Netizens were proud to see her owning the stage and representing the country in style.

