WATCH: When Aamir Khan personally welcomed Gauri & Shah Rukh Khan for his Diwali party & they posed for paps

In a throwback video that we chanced upon, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen hugging it out at the former's 2017 Diwali bash.

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and actors who are at the heart of such controversies often patch up down the line. One such jodi of top stars in the industry who hit a rough patch but are now on good terms are and . The actors buried their differences and are now great friends. In fact, back in 2017, Aamir Khan had hosted a Diwali party for his co-stars and industry friends.

The big Bollywood Diwali bash saw many stars come together and party the night away. But before celebs could get into the celebratory mood, Aamir played a great host as he received many guests personally at the front door of his residence. In a throwback video that we chanced upon, Aamir can be seen waiting for SRK to get out of his car as he arrives along with wife .

In the video, SRK and Aamir can be seen sharing a hug as the Bollywood Badshah stepped out of his car. While Gauri headed to make way inside, the paps were in a frenzy and began calling her out as well. Gauri then came to pose with her husband Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan by her side. The trio were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi and made for one happy picture.

Check out Aamir and SRK's video below:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha which will hit the theatres in December 2021.

