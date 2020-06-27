WATCH: When Aaradhya ran into dad Abhishek Bachchan's arms while attending a match with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The little munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan never leaves a chance to shower love on her parents Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. We have chanced upon a throwback video that proves the same.

When we talk about famous B-town couples, the first names that strike in our minds are and Abhishek Bachchan. The two of them tied the knot back in 2007 and have been inseparable since then. They are also the doting parents to who was born in 2011. The power couple and their daughter never fail to grab the attention of the paparazzi and the onlookers whenever they step out and multiple instances prove the same.

Recently, we have come across a throwback video in which Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are seen paying a visit to the former’s dad Abhishek Bachchan while he is busy in a football match. The most adorable moment in the video is when the little munchkin runs to her dad’s arms post getting down from the car as her mom follows her from behind. Later on, Aishwarya also gives a warm hug to Abhishek Bachchan as the latter prepares to resume the match.

Check out the throwback video below:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be collaborating with Mani Ratnam again for the much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan. It also features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles. Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, he has some interesting projects lined up that include The Big Bull, Ludo, and Bob Biswas. He has also been roped in for the second season of the crime thriller web series titled Breathe: Into The Shadows.

