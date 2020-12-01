WATCH: When Abhishek Bachchan flashed his wedding ring & dismissed all divorce rumours with Aishwarya

We stumbled over an old video of Abhishek Bachchan from around 2016 in which the actor was posed with a question on his marital status. Check out the video below.

Abhishek Bachchan and have been happily married for almost 13 long years. The actors are also doting parents to and as a family are loved widely by netizens. From their family holiday pictures to their mushy posts for each other, Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship is rock solid. However, in the span of their married life, the actors have dodged various rumours. One such rumour that did the rounds a couple of years ago was Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce.

We stumbled over an old video of Abhishek from around 2016 in which the actor was posed with a question on his marital status. In the video, the Ludo actor can be seen surrounded by the media when one of the reporters asked him about problems surfacing in his marriage with Aishwarya.

Abhishek, being the gentleman that he is, calmly responded and dismissed the rumours. He said, "I don't have anything to say to you about that. You all (media) have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. But I understand why you'll do it.. you'll also have to file some stories. It's okay.. we are celebrities. We have to take it."

Then, in the video, Abhishek went on to flash his wedding ring, smiled and said, "Still married, sorry. No sensational news for you."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's video on divorce rumours below:

On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and will next feature in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

