WATCH: When Aditya Roy Kapur cracked up Shraddha Kapoor with his impromptu moves on the sets of OK Jaanu

In the unseen video, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen filming a song and are completely decked up in retro outfits. Chekc out the fun video below.

and Aditya Roy Kapur have starred in only two films but their chemistry has always managed to stir up a conversation among fans and the media. Shraddha and Aditya were seen in 2013's Aashiqui 2 and reunited in 2017 for OK Jaanu. While rumours about their relationship made rounds for the longest time, Aditya and Shraddha have always denied any link-up chatter. While die-hard fans continue to show love for the actors, they also share unseen photos and videos.

Today, we came across one such video of Shraddha and Aditya from the sets of OK Jaanu and it is all things adorable. In the video, Shraddha and Aditya can be seen shooting and are completely decked up in retro outfits. While Shraddha is in a shimmery gold jumpsuit, Aditya can be seen wearing a bright shirt and a wig. The actors can be seen breaking into an impromptu jig before Shraddha cracks up laughing over Aditya's moves.

Check out Shraddha and Aditya's fun video below:

Back then it was widely reported that Shraddha and Aditya broke up because Shraddha's parents did not approve of the actor. In fact, according to a report in Bollywood Life, a source said, ''It seems that Shraddha's family never approved of Aditya. Her mom was of the opinion that he was too much of a distraction for her and that Shraddha's career was just taking off and a relationship would only add more burden to it."

Would you like to see Shraddha and Aditya back on the screen again? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More