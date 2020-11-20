  1. Home
WATCH: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made daughter Aaradhya 'twirl' while making a dreamy entry at Cannes

At the 71st Cannes festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had stunned everyone with her appearances on the red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2003 when she became the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the film festival. She made her first appearance at the Cannes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Since 2012, when Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was just five month old, she has been accompanying her mother to the Cannes Film Festival.

However, in 2018, at the 71st Cannes festival, Aishwarya had stunned everyone with her appearances at the red carpet. That year, the beautiful actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya at the gala event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ravishing as she wore a Michael Cinco multi-hued peacock colour butterfly pattern gown. While her little munchkin Aaradhya wore a cute red dress at the red carpet.

Aishwarya had even posted a video on her social media handle wherein she can be seen giving Aaradhya a twirl in slow-mo. While sharing the video, Aishwarya captioned it as 'Circle of Life'. Her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan also commented on her post, he wrote 'mine' followed with two heart emoticons.

Take a look at the throwback video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan here: 

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. The actress is all set to reunite with Mani Ratnam for the historical film Ponniyin Selvan.

