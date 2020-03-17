Watch: When Alia Bhatt had her fangirl moment with Thalaiva Rajinikanth and touched his feet

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the old video, Alia Bhatt is seen in her costume standing next to Aishwarya when Rajinikanth arrives on stage. The actress was completely left starstruck.

If there is one superstar across film industries in India that command respect and adulation like no other, it is undoubtedly superstar Rajinikanth. The southern sensation has often left many top celebrities in Bollywood awestruck, speechless and starstruck all at the same time. While Bollywood beauties and have had the opportunity of working with him, many young celebrities, actors and actresses, have not had the opportunity. One of them is . And today we stumbled upon a video shared by the actress' fan which highlights her fangirl moment with Rajinikanth.

The video is a few years old and from one of the Indian Super League opening ceremonies for which Alia had performed. In the video, you get a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and as well. Alia is seen in her costume standing next to Aishwarya when Rajinikanth arrives on stage and greets them.

In the video, it is quite evident that Alia is completely star struck by Rajinikanth. While the superstar extended his hand forward for a handshake, Alia's immediate reaction was to touch his feet. The humble moment between the two stars was loved by fans who flooded the comments section of the post.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Alia, who recently celebrated her birthday, will be seen in Brahmastra this year opposite boyfriend . It will be the couple's first film which also includes Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

