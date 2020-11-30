WATCH: When Anushka Sharma opened up about nepotism: If you’re work is good, people will collaborate with you

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video where Anushka Sharma has opened up about nepotism. She asserted that she has never faced it and pointed out that it the work that matters.

The topic of nepotism has been the talk of the town ever since actress branded as the “flagbearer of nepotism” on his famous chat show Koffee with Karan. Post this several celebrities have expressed their opinions about it. While some have accepted that nepotism exists in the film industry, others denied it saying that they never faced it. And, as we speak of this it reminds us of the time when opened about it and revealed that she never faced it.

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video when during the press conference of film Phillauri, the PK star was quizzed about the same. On being asked if she has ever faced nepotism in the film industry, Anushka asserted that if your work is good, people will collaborate with you irrespective of your background. She said everyone has different experiences adding that she is really grateful to Aditya Chopra for giving her big break in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She can be heard saying, “I have huge respect for Aditya Chopra who launched me. I am an outsider and he launched me with a big film. Similarly, he launched , and all of us are not from the film industry. Personally, I have never faced it my life.”

“I have learned that if you are good at your work, people will show interest to collaborate with you irrespective of your background. However, everyone has different experiences and battles. I can talk about my experience. I have never experienced it. I respect Aditya Chopra as a producer and a human being, he never discriminated with me, she added.

On the personal front, Anushka is all set to embrace motherhood as she is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli. The couple is all set to welcome their first child in January 2021

