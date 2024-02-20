WATCH: When Anushka Sharma teased Virat Kohli by turning into his fan; "Aye Kohli chauka maar na"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in India and their chemistry is something millions of people die for. While Anushka-Virat are among the most successful and busy personalities in the country, they never let a chance slip away to flaunt their love for each other.

The couple's Instagram profiles are brimming with incredibly cute moments they've shared. Among them, there's a delightful video from 2020 where the actress playfully teased her cricketer husband, affectionately using the same name his fans do.

Anushka Sharma teases Virat Kohli by calling him 'Aye Kohli'

The 4-year-old video is from the lockdown period when everyone was sitting at their homes. Anushka Sharma realized that Virat Kohli must be missing being on the field and hence decided to give him an on-field experience.

In the video, Anushka can be seen calling Virat by saying, "Aye Kohli, chauka maar na, kya kar raha hai?" in the cutest way possible. Virat on the other hand gives an annoyed look but his face clearly tells how much he's enjoying it.

Anushka captioned the video, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience"

6 years of marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed 6 years of marriage in December last year. The couple is blessed with a cute girl named Vamika who turned 3 last month. There are reports about the couple expecting their second baby soon.

A few days back, there were reports of Virat withdrawing his name from the first two cricket test matches three days before the Hyderabad Test stating personal reasons. The only word from the BCCI on Kohli came in a media advisory on January 22 where they informed about the former India captain’s withdrawal from the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Vizag respectively.

The statement read, “Mr Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons.”

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” read the BCCI statement.

