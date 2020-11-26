WATCH: When Deepika Padukone made Ranveer Singh blush by planting a kiss on him in front of paps at an event

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been happily married for two years and their love story has been true blue mush fest.

and have been one the most loved pairs in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. They make the millennials in their fairytale romance and watching them together is, undoubtedly, a sight to behold. Interestingly, while Ranveer is known for his PDA and leaves no chance to express his love with his lady, Deepika, on the other hand, has always been the reserved one. However, we have got our hands on a video of this lovely couple wherein the Bajirao Mastani actress was seen making her main man blush with some PDA.

This happened during the screening of Deepika’s 2020 release Chhapaak. In the video, Ranveer and Deepika were seen posing together for the paps. While two made a lovely pair, as usual, the diva grabbed the eyeballs after she surprised the paps and Ranveer, of course, by suddenly planting a kiss on his cheeks. This sudden gesture by his lady love got Ranveer turn red with blush and the paps were seen screaming in joy as they demanded an action replay. Acknowledging the request, Deepika once again kissed Ranveer and the actor was seen blushing all over again and then replied saying “My turn” before kissing his lady love again.

Take a look at Ranveer and Deepika’s adorable video.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika have some interesting movies in the pipeline. While the Simmba actor is working on YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht. Besides, Deepika is working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she has also been roped in for the Bollywood remake of Hollywood series The Intern.

