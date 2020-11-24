WATCH: When Deepika Padukone turned showstopper for a fashion show & even danced in her stunning lehenga

In the throwback video, Deepika Padukone can be seen turning showstopper for fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Check out the fun video below.

Over the years, has given her millions of fans many memorable onscreen moments. From her characters to super hit movies, the actress has given her fans various reasons to cherish. Even off screen, Deepika has kept her followers hooked to her social media handles and the paparazzi on their toes. The actress is snapped almost every time she steps out of the house.

Today, we decided to dig into our archives and share a throwback video featuring Deepika Padukone. In the video, the Chhapaak actress can be seen turning showstopper for fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. As soon as the music begin, Deepika appears on the ramp in a stunning embellished gold and silver work lehenga and begins to strut down the ramp.

The actress looked all things regal as her hair was neatly tied up in a bun and she slayed a smoky eye look. While Deepika walked with much panache, towards the end of the show she walked out again on the ramp with the designers and danced her heart out. The audience can be seen cheering on the actress as she dances with the designer duo. In the video, we also get to see and daughter Shweta Nanda applauding the designers for their collection.

Check out Deepika Padukone's video below:

On the work front, Deepika has been shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming film and has now joined and John Abraham for Pathan in Mumbai.

Credits :Pinkvilla

