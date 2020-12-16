WATCH: When Fardeen Khan said 'get over these damn things' while replying to a question on body shaming

Fardeen Khan has largely stayed away from the spotlight and was only recently snapped a few days ago. His massive weight loss shocked netizens

Fardeen Khan surprised netizens a few days ago when he was snapped outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. While the location hinted that some project in the near future may be on the cards, the actor's massive transformation took social media by storm. Last year, Fardeen's photo had gone viral and the actor was body shamed for his weight gain. In fact, after that picture went viral, Fardeen had even attended an event.

At the event, the actor was questioned on being trolled about his weight gain. The actor seem unfazed by it and revealed that he just 'laughed it off'. He said, "I'm being bashed unnecessarily. I think they need to get over these damn things but I really don't care. I am what I am. I can see myself in the mirror so somewhat of it is deserved, is deserved.. what's not is not. I just laugh it off. I don't really read much about myself anymore now."

Take a look at Fardeen Khan's throwback video below:

Fardeen has largely stayed away from the spotlight and was only recently snapped a few days ago. His transformation shocked netizens as the actor revealed that he lost 18 kgs in six months. Fardeen was hailed on social media for his transformation. He said, "It felt good to get a warm welcome. I didn’t even know that there was a photographer. People are so generous and talking about how I looked, it most certainly feels good. When you take a break and attempt to get back, especially when so much has changed in the industry, it is daunting. Such a reaction make it bit easier. It felt good that people are still interested in you and haven’t forgotten you," Fardeen told Hindustan Times.

