WATCH: When Kangana Ranaut revealed she imitated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character from Taal

Kangana Ranaut confessed that as a youngster, she fell in love with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character from Taal and would imitate her. Find out why.

Apart from her terrific acting performances, also makes headlines for various controversies. It is not often that the actress sings praises of her co-stars, actors and actresses, and we recently stumbled upon one such video in which she can seen hailing fashion designer Neeta Lulla's outfits that she designed for Kangana's directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

In the video, Kangana says how Lulla came onboard and not only designed her elaborate costumed but did the entire film. While she was at it, Kangana also revealed that when she first met Lulla she told the designer that she was huge fan because of her previous work in films like Taal and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Kangana also confessed that as a youngster, she fell in love with Aishwarya's character from Taal and would imitate her. "With Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.. I used to try and imitate Aishwarya because she played a Himachali girl in the movie Taal. I'm in awe of her (Neeta Lulla), her vision, her spirit."

The actress also recalled how her entire look transitioned from being a happy bride in the film to playing the fierce warrior queen. Kangana was all praise for Neeta Lulla who made her look beautiful and feel strong in all her avatars.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and Neeta Lulla's throwback video below:

Kangana will next be seen in political biopic Thalaivi and an intense drama titled Dhaakad for which she is currently prepping.

