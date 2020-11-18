  1. Home
WATCH: When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave space to Saif & Sara Ali Khan for picture perfect father & daughter momen

At Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in 2018, Saif and Sara Ali Khan made an appearance together for the paps. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan didn't accompany them for the photos.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan shares a great bond with his daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif’s wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also shares a great rapport with Sara and Ibrahim. Well, haters may like to believe otherwise! Besides, the Jab We Met actress also make sure not to influence the bond between Saif and his kids from his first marriage. This was evident during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception wherein Bebo let Saif and Sara have a father daughter moment while they got clicked by the paps at the party.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on a throwback video from DeepVeer’s wedding reception, which was attended by who's who from Bollywood. Saif too made an appearance along with wife Kareena. At that time, Sara Ali Khan had also reached the venue. Interestingly, the rumour mills started buzzing back then that Kareena had avoided Sara, but we are quite sure that everything is fine between Bebo and Sara. 

Well, what actually happened was, soon after Kareena and Saif made an entry and posed for the pictures, they were joined by Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan for some more pictures. When four of them took an exit from the photo-op area, the photographers started shouting Sara's name. They asked Saif to pose with his daughter too. After a while, the father-daughter made an appearance together; however, Kareena didn't accompany them for the photos. Bebo gave space to Saif and Sara to have a picture-perfect father and daughter moment and she did win hearts by her gesture.

Check out the throwback video of Kareena, Saif & Sara here:

Meanwhile, on Sara’s debut appearance on Koffee With Karan 6, the Simmba actress had shared there’s nothing awkward between her and Kareena. In fact, she even said that they share a friendly equation. 

On the other hand, talking Kareena, the actress has recently wrapped the shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. As of now, she is on a break as the actress is pregnant with her second child and is expected to deliver the baby in 2021.

