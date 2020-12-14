WATCH: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed the key to 'sail through' pregnancy after giving birth to Taimur

From walking a fashion show to giving fans a glimpse of her baby bump, Kareena Kapoor has made headlines for several reasons during her pregnancy.

Come March 2021 and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be a mommy of two. The actress, who gave birth to Taimur in 2016, is now expecting her second child with . During her first pregnancy and even now, Kareena set maternity fashion goals several times. From walking a fashion show to giving fans a glimpse of her baby bump, Kareena has made headlines. Today, we decided to revisit one of her videos in which she revealed her secret to staying fit during Taimur's pregnancy.

The video is from a book launch and Kareena can be heard stressing on the importance of staying fit even before getting pregnant. She also revealed that when she was planning for her first child, one of the first few people she told about it was her dietician Rujuta Diwekar.

Revealing her secret to a happy pregnancy, Kareena said, "(It is) Your fitness levels basically. Eating right, exercising.. it has been a combination of that even pre-pregnancy. Rujuta was one of the first ones I called when I was actually made up my mind that I wanted to have a child. I actually called her up and said this is what I'm planning. Obviously don't tell anyone but let's work towards it, because I really want to be fit and if I'm fit before that then I'm going to sail through (the pregnancy)."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's throwback video:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates in latest selfie as she shares a glimpse of her growing baby bump

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×