WATCH: When Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out for the first time with son Taimur Ali Khan

Amid this lockdown, fans have not been able to get a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood stars. From spotting them on the streets to paparazzi clicking them during their lunch or dinner dates, there has been a dearth of paparazzi pictures. The paparazzi, too, seem to missing their daily routine of capturing stars out and about. That is why sharing old videos and photos on their Instagram account seems to be the order of the day. On Sunday, one such video was shared on a paparazzi's Instagram page which took us back in time to baby Taimur Ali Khan's first time in public.

Yes, you heard that right. The first time when mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out with her son Taimur was during Tusshar Kapoor's son's birthday Laksshya Kapoor. Twinning in blue, the mother-son duo looked absolutely adorable as Kareena held Tim in her arms. Taimur, on the other hand, can be seen with a toy in his hand. Unlike other celebrities, Kareena and Saif chose not to hide Taimur's identity and gave the paparazzi a glimpse of their son.

Since his first appearance in the media, Taimur has gone on to become the Internet's favourite. From his playschool dates to visiting supermarket stories with Kareena and Saif, the toddler is undoubtedly one of the most popular child celebrities in India. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor's Instagram, we still get to see some adorable photos of Taimur with dad despite the lockdown.

