WATCH: When Kiara Advani revealed the 'lowest point' she faced in her career & how MS Dhoni film clicked

Kiara Advani will soon be making her way to the big screen with Indoo Ki Jawaani. The film's trailer has already excited fans and the actress will be seen dodging the world of online dating. However, it hasn't been a smooth ride for Kiara up to this point. The actress who made her debut with the forgettable Fugly in 2014 had once opened up about her acting career in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla.

Speaking about the lowest point in her life, Kiara had said, "Lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was actually Fugly in 2014. That was my lowest point in my life. I used to think will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career. Am I going to get another opportunity."

Despite her first film being a flop at the box office, Kiara did not give up hope and kept trying and working on her craft. Recalling her tough days, Kiara said, "The only thing I believed in was myself then I said I have to pick myself up and go back to doing everything that I was doing before my first film. And continue working on myself and just be ready for when that opportunity comes and prepare for it."

She added, "Many auditions didn't work and finally Dhoni clicked and it was a lovely film. That film finally got me connected to the audiences." Since then Kiara has come a long way and proven her worth in projects like Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz.

