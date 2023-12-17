WATCH: When Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt and reel wife from Animal Rashmika Mandanna set stage on fire

The camaraderie between Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna at the NMACC stage was a sight to behold, and it's time to revisit that moment when the duo set the dance floor on fire.

The camaraderie between Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna has caught the spotlight, especially after Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, shared the screen with Rashmika, in the movie Animal. Alia and Rashmika's bond was evident at the special screening of the film, and Alia even showered Rashmika with compliments in her review. However, this isn't the first time the duo has showcased their bond. They previously danced together at the NMACC, creating a memorable moment worth revisiting.

When Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna rocked the dance floor at NMACC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala in Mumbai earlier this year brought together the glitterati of the film industry, showcasing their impeccable style at the event. Many stars took the stage to perform and entertain the cheerful crowd.

One memorable highlight featured Rashmika Mandanna, draped in a stunning golden saree, dancing to the song Naacho Naacho from the movie RRR. However, the night reached a new level of excitement when RRR actress Alia Bhatt herself joined Rashmika on stage. Alia, dressed in a short pink dress, kicked off her heels and got ready to dance.

The palpable energy of the duo radiated as they had an amazing time, sharing laughs and seamlessly executing the hook step together. Let’s relive that unforgettable moment again.

Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Animal

Rashmika Mandanna portrayed the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir Kapoor's wife in the movie Animal. At the special screening, Alia Bhatt, present to support her husband, shared a warm embrace with Rashmika while leaving the venue.

In her Instagram review, Alia commended Rashmika’s performance with heartfelt words, saying, “@rashmika_mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club :)”

More about Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal

The crime thriller, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Animal marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Rashmika and has garnered tremendous success at the box office. Released on December 1, the film continues to run in cinemas.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s nicknames; opens up on dealing with anxiety: Peek into her Ask Me Anything

Latest Articles