Watch: When Ranveer Singh got veteran star Rekha to flawlessly enact a dialogue from Gully Boy

The memorable moment occurred at a recently held award show at which Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Gully Boy.

There is no doubt that is a party starter. The actor, who is popularly known for his crazy antics, got the veteran star to enact a dialogue from Gully Boy, an achievement not many can boast of. Talking about Throwback Tuesday, the memorable moment occured at a recently held award show at which Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Gully Boy. The actor was felicitated by Rekha and Ranveer took the moment to recall some fond memories with the evergreen actress.

In his acceptance speech, Ranveer dedicated the award to his wife and the love of his life . He then recalled how Rekha had awarded his the Best Actor award for Bajirao Mastani and even said a dialogue from the film. Ranveer added that since he had won for Gully Boy, it is only fitting for Rekha to say one of his many interesting dialogue from the film.

Rekha, being a sport that she is, did not shy away and instead aced the dialogue with great finesse. Thanks to Ranveer's fan clubs we got a glimpse of the same and the actress says, "Tere bhai jaisa koi hardich nai hai," a dialogue that went on to become quite popular.

Check out the video below shared by Ranveer Singh's die-hard fan:

