WATCH: When Salman Khan couldn't stop gushing over Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra; don't miss their on-set masti

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most loved Hindi movies to date. Kabir Khan's directorial was not just a commercial hit but is forever etched in the memory of cinema lovers. The movie's cast, including Harshaali Malhotra, who played Munni, rose to fame and received immense love for her role.

Today, we have got our hands on one such BTS video from Bajrangi Bhaaijaan, in which there are some adorable clips of the child actor and Salman Khan having a fun time on the sets, and it is too cute to miss!

Throwback to Bajrangi Bhaaijan days When Salman Khan said he loves kids

An old BTS video shared by Salman Khan Films on their YouTube channel showcases the cast and crew shooting for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan. There is a particular part where Harshaali is seen crying on the sets, and Salman Khan describes that whenever anything is said or asked Harshaali, she only replies with 'Naaaaaiii'.

Harshaali can also be seen having fun and throwing some cute tantrums in the video, and Salman Khan jokingly remarks, "I love kids, and I love this kid on screen." The video further shows the duo having a fun time on the sets of Kabir Khan's directorial.

Check out the video here:

About Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of Salman Khan's most loved films. It received both critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release. The story revolves around a young, mute Pakistani girl who accidentally crosses the border into India.

Salman Khan's character, the innocent and determined Bajrangi, takes it upon himself to reunite the girl with her family. The story follows their journey as they strive to overcome obstacles and reach her home. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles.

Salman Khan on the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Khan has teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. The film is anticipated to hit theaters in Christmas 2024.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala roped in AR Murugadoss to direct Salman Khan in a big-ticket action entertainer targeting to hit the big screen during the Eid 2025 weekend. The film goes on floors in the Summer of 2024 with a marathon schedule that will go on till the end of the year at several global locations.

According to the source, this will be the biggest-ever collaboration of Salman and Sajid, and the duo is looking to take action to the next level. With that, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen alongside the actor in the movie as the female lead.

