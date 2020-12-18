WATCH: When Sara Ali Khan indulged in a fun banter while struggling to step out amid rains

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video in which Sara Ali Khan could be seen stepping out of her vanity van and struggling to work amid rains. Check out the video below.

After wooing the audience with her performance in films like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with her upcoming film Coolie No 1. The stunning actress has managed to carve a niche for herself in no time. Notably, besides her acting prowess, Sara is known for her fabulous sartorial choices and always manages to make heads turn with her fashion statements. Be it traditional wear or modern outfits, the Kedarnath star never disappoints the fashion police.

However, just like all of us, the diva also faces the struggle to work in the middle of rains. As we speak of this, we got our hands on a throwback video wherein the actress is seen struggling with the same. In the video, we see Sara stepping out of her vanity van with a cloth over her head. The diva is seen trying to protect her hair and makeup from getting spoiled. The actress looks ravishing in a pink polka dress with her hair and makeup game on point. In the video, Sara can also be seen indulging in some fun banter as she struggles to step out in the rain.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Sara is currently awaiting the release of her film Coolie No 1 with . She also has Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush in the pipeline. She has teamed up with Khiladi Kumar and the Raanjhanaa actor for the first time. The film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. Atrangi Re is currently being shot in Greater Noida, Delhi.

