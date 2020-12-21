WATCH: When Sara Ali Khan opened up on feeling 'pressured' due to her family's legacy in the film industry

Sara Ali Khan hails from a filmy family with grandmother Sharmila Tagore, dad Saif Ali Khan and mum Amrita Singh belonging to the film industry. Watch her speak on the pressure she faces below.

Come Christmas and and Sara Ali Khan are all set to entertain millions of their fans with Coolie No 1. The masala entertainer will be making its way to the streaming platform and will be Sara's fourth film after Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. While her last film did not make much noise at the box office, Sara and Varun look promising in Coolie No 1.

Ahead of the release, we decided to go back in time and dig out a video of Sara in which the actress spoke about facing pressure due to her family's legacy in the film industry. While Sara's grandmother Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress, Sara is daughter to and Amrita Singh who are both Bollywood actors.

When asked about expectation and pressure, Sara had said, "I love my job whatever it is. Whether it is promotions, photoshoot, brand promotions or shooting, I love every day of my job. So I have never really looked at it as pressure. I also realise and recognise that if I feel pressurized by the fact that you know I'm Saif and Amrita's daughter, which is something I'm immensely proud of, then I really won't be able to perform. So taking that pressure is just not smart. Yes, I do have an advantage but what am I going to be doing with that advantage if I'm sitting and getting pressurized."

Sara also added, "Everyone has different starting points but it is about how you grow." Check out Sara Ali Khan's throwback video below:

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to Ananya Panday, Ishaan; Top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×