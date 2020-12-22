WATCH: When Shah Rukh Khan channeled his inner Delhite and binged on pani puri and pav bhaji
It is no secret that superstar Shah Rukh Khan who had spent his youth days in Delhi has a very special place for his hometown in his heart. He has often expressed the same on multiple occasions. Being a Delhite, King Khan loves to binge on street food, especially his favourite pani puri. Whenever the actor visits the national capital for work, he makes sure to relish on delicacies from the famous Chandi Chowk. Speaking of this, we got our hands on a throwback video that proves he is a true Delhite from the heart.
The video is from the trailer launch event of SRK and Anushka Sharma’s film Zero. Post the event, the Dilwale star was seen enjoying some delicious street food with director Anand L Rai. In the video, the talented actor can be seen eating pani puri and pav bhaji. Notably, the Kuch Kuch Hota hai star is also seen offering gol gappas to the paparazzi and journalists. One of the shutterbugs even asked the superstar if he liked the pani puri's taste to which Shah Rukh said that they were really good.
Check out the video below:
On the professional front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial Zero in 2018 with Anushka and Katrina Kaif. He is all set to make his comeback after his two year sabbatical with Pathan. The movie has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will reportedly be seen doing a cameo in the film. Pathan will have Deepika Padukone as the lead.
