WATCH: When Sonam Kapoor asked a reporter to not create controversies between her and Deepika Padukone

Sonam Kapoor instead urged the media to support women and stay away from unnecessary controversies. Watch the video below.

has never shied away from voicing her opinions on matters concerning the Hindi film industry. The actress has always stood her ground and even given it back to haters. One such instance was back in 2018 when the actress was attending a press conference around the release of her film Padman. Sonam, who wasn't married by then, was quizzed about the ring on her finger.

While attending the event, Sonam was also asked by a female reporter about a certain social media poll between her and which was later deleted. The actress was irked by the question and gave the reporter a piece of her mind. She urged her to instead support women and stay away from unnecessary controversies.

Sonam said, "Please don't create a controversy when there is none. I expect a woman to support other women.. not try to create situations. So please don't do that. You have to support other women so we can go forward in life."

Take a look at Sonam's throwback video below:

Sonam Kapoor, who currently stays in London with husband Anand Ahuja, was last seen in films like The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She will be seen in a brief appearance in dad and actor Anil Kapoor's Netflix film AK vs AK which is set to release on 24 December. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

