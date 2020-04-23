WATCH: When Varun Dhawan was the biggest distraction during a meeting with Karan, Aditya & Alia Bhatt

We recently chanced upon a video of the cast of Kalank during a meeting with their boss Karan Johar and looks like Varun Dhawan is the notorious kid of the class. Check out the video below.

and sent their fans into a tizzy last year when travelled to various cities of India promoting Kalank. The film had generated a huge buzz but ultimately tanked massively at the box office. While their photos and presence all over was a hit, we recently chanced upon a video of the cast of Kalank during a meeting with their boss . In the video, Varun Dhawan can be heard asking questions to his Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur as they goof around.

The camera then pans towards the rest of the people in the meeting room and Karan goes on to mildly scold Varun. "But we don't need a manager, we have you who is taking charge of this marketing of Kalank," Karan said. He added, "Alia has taken over Kalank but it is you who are marketing Kalank."

Alia, on the other hand, was not entirely thrilled by Varuns' antics and replied, "Am only focused on the dates... please stop this."

Check out the hilarious video below:

While Alia Bhattwas last seen in Kalank, she has a slew of projects lined up. The actress is expected to be seen in Brahmastra later this year opposite boyfriend . She also has Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sadak 2 on the cards. As for Varun, the actor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which did not do wonders for him at the box office. He had the remake of Coolie No 1 lined up for release in May but the film release has been indefinitely pushed owing to the shutdown of theatres across India.

Credits :Instagram

