WATCH: When Virat Kohli insisted on a young fan's autograph and Anushka Sharma couldn't stop smiling

Instead of giving them his autograph, Virat Kohli insisted a young boy to sign for him instead and Anushka Sharma was in awe! Watch the video below.

and Virat Kohli will soon become parents and there are enough videos on the Internet that prove they would be doting parents to their little one. From Virat playing with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan's son adorably sleeping in Anushka's arms at her Delhi wedding reception, the couple are widely adored on social media. We stumbled upon another old video of the couple being thronged by fans.

However, these fans were little adorable children who lined up for an autograph of the Indian cricket captain. However, instead of giving them his autograph, Virat Kohli insisted a young boy to sign for him instead. The cute moment was captured on camera by a crowd who had surrounded the couple.

In the video, we get to see the young fan signing a piece of paper with Virat and Anushka looking over him. The actress cannot help but flash her wide smile and admire the little boy. As soon as he signs the paper, Virat says, "Oh, look at that. Nice!" as the fan grins.

Check out Virat and Anushka's video below:

The much-loved couple announced their pregnancy in August this year with a super cute photo. Anushka's due date is in January 2021 and the actress will have husband Virat Kohli by her side as the BCCI has approved the cricketer's paternity leave. He will return from the India-Australia series and be there to support Anushka.

Credits :Pinkvilla

