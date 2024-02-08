WATCH: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first baby; parents-to-be make first appearance

Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses who have made a successful transition from television to film. Over the years, she has appeared in several successful films like Vicky Donor and URI. The actress is currently gearing up for a film called Article 370 and she attended its official trailer launch with her husband Aditya Dhar and her baby bump was visible.

Yami Gautam shows her baby bump at Article 370 trailer launch

Today, on February 8th, the official trailer launch event of Article 370 took place. It was attended by the film's lead actress Yami Gautam along with her husband Aditya Dhar. On this occasion, her baby bump was visible as it also marked the first appearance of parents-to-be. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera.

About Article 370

Yami Gautam plays the role of an intelligence agent seeking the revocation of the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the form of Article 370. The film's promos have shown us glimpses that it will explore terrorism and corruption in J&K. It also stars Priyamani in a pivotal role.

Its plot takes place against the backdrop of neutralizing terrorism in Kashmir by removing Article 370 which took place by the Central government on August 5, 2019. This move led to the bifurcation into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya Dhar and Yami after the successful 2019 film URI. The film is slated to release theatrically on February 23rd, 2024.

