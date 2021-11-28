WATCH: Yami Gautam is ecstatic as she celebrates 1st bday after marriage with Aditya Dhar: Most special day

Yami Gautam just clocked another year today, on the 28th of November, 2021. This is Yami’s first birthday after her marriage to Aditya Dhar. As the gorgeous actress turned a year older, she took to Instagram and posted an adorable family picture, where she can be seen cutting her birthday cake. She also posted two videos with her crew and team respectively and wrote a long and sweet note expressing her joy and gratitude to her family, crew and team, who have always been by her side. Moreover, she mentioned that this birthday has to be ‘the most special day’ for her.

