WATCH: Zain adorably asks Shahid Kapoor 'What's that Papa?' at the airport as they leave for a vacay

A day after returning to Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped once more at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday morning. The family of four were heading for a much needed vacation and Shahid and Mira's kids definitely looked all grown up.

As they arrived, the paparazzi were ready with their cameras to snap some solid pictures as the sun was bright. While Mira was spotted holding Misha's hands, Shahid held son Zain close. As soon as the family got off from their car, a machine of sorts at the airport caught a grown up Zain's attention.

In the video, Zain can be cutely heard asking dad Shahid Kapoor, "What's that Papa?" while he holds a toy car in his hand. Replying to Zain, Shahid like any other doting father replied, "Oh Zain, that's a crane. Come this way." While Zain's eyes were fixed on the machine, Shahid had to eventually go and pick up his son so that they wouldn't miss their flight.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Zain's adorable father-son banter:

It is not often that we get to see Misha and Zain with their parents. Shahid and Mira prefer to keep a low profile online as well as offline. While Mira has shared photos of a grown up Misha, the couple have not yet shared recent pictures of Zain.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor holds a sleeping Zain, Mira Rajput walks hand in hand with Misha at the airport; WATCH