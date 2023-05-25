WATCH: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Sara Ali Khan heads back home in an auto; Netizens love her 'simplicity'

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It will mark her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Their fans are eagerly waiting to watch them together on the big screen. The trailer was launched recently and it got netizens quite excited. On Wednesday, Sara and Vicky were seen attending a promotional event in the city. Post the event, Sara was seen taking an auto while heading back home.

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens as she travels in auto

For the event, Sara wore a neon pink traditional outfit and she looked all things lovely. In the video, Sara is seen entering an auto with a friend. She even told the paparazzi that she was taking an auto since her car didn't come on time. She is heard saying, "Arey gaadi nahi aayi." The paparazzi followed her auto and spoke to her after she reached her destination. Before getting off, she was seen posing for selfies with a fan and the auto driver. When the media asked her, "Kaisa laga Mumbai ki rickshaw ka safar?" Before heading home, she replied, "Main Mumbai ke rickshaw ka safar kar chuki hu bahut baar. Aaj meri gaadi nahi aayi time pe." Have a look:

After the videos were shared online, netizens were seen reacting to them. They were mighty impressed by her 'simplicity'. A user wrote, "She is so genuine..." Another user wrote, "She is sweet n behaved so well... I personally like her simplicity." One of the comments also read, "OMG she is really down to earth very nice."

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky's film is helmed by Laxman Utekar. It will hit theatres on June 2. Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

