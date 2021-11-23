From watchman to a chemist, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his journey to Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his place in the world of entertainment with his hard work over the years. The actor has delivered some impeccable performances over time and gained a massive following. Siddiqui recently made the headlines as has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Netflix's Serious Men at the 49th International Emmys 2021.

In a recent interview with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his journey to Bollywood and also admitted that his work keeps him alive. Sharing his tough journey, Nawazuddin revealed that he had to do odd jobs to make his ends meet. "My work is something that keeps me alive. I am made for this. That's why I feel I am an escapist and can't face real life. When I am shooting, I start feeling as if that world is real. In real life, I am a coward. When I am in my character, I can at least speak the truth through him. In real life, I can't do that because a lot of things can happen," said the actor.

Siddiqui further added that he was a watchman when he first came to Mumbai and also worked as a chemist when he was in Baroda, Gujarat. “In Delhi, when I was doing theatre, I did odd jobs because of money problems," Nawaz said. The actor further said that he comes from a very small village and eventually moved to a big city so the life experience that he got in between is something he often goes back to while playing a character.

