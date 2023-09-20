WATCH: Shahid Kapoor’s fun banter with Hardik Pandya, Krunal after they photobomb him at Ambani’s Ganpati puja

Social media has been abuzz over the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by the Ambanis. On Tuesday, while the entire country was immersed in the auspicious celebrations, Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani too welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. On the auspicious festival, Ambani hosted a grand puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. Several B-town celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor amongst others graced the occasion with their presence. Amongst all the guests present, the meet-up between Shahid Kapoor and Pandya's family stole all the limelight as they bumped into each other.

Shahid Kapoor got photobombed by the Pandya brothers during Ganpati puja at Ambanis

On September 19, while making an entry towards the grand Ganpati celebration at the Ambanis, Shahid Kapoor removed his shawl to pose a better angle for the paparazzi. After he posed for the cameras, simultaneously, unknowingly Pandya brothers mistakenly stood striking poses for the paps. Later, when the Pandya brothers, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan realized the accidental photo bombing and Shahid turned back, they all burst out into a peal of hearty laughter. Taking the situation in a positive stride, they all greeted each other warmly with a handshake and acknowledged each other.

Have a look at the video which has been going viral on the internet.

On the special occasion, Sasha looked handsome in a printed blue kurta with white pajama, completing his look with stylish black shoes. Hardik Pandya opted for a yellow embroidered kurta with white pajama while Krunal Pandya donned a white embroidered kurta with beige shoes and Ishan Kishan was seen in an all-white ethnic embroidered kurta pajama with Nehru jacket on it.

Ajay Devgn, Rekha, Rohit Shetty and others too attended the grand celebration

Ajay Devgn also graced the occasion with his close friend and director, Rohit Shetty. The two struck posed for the paps. Legendary actress, Rekha was also spotted at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as she posed with ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. The ever-so-graceful, Rekha opted for a maroon kanjeevaram silk saree with traditional jewellery and her signature red lipstick and a golden potli bag. Many other big wigs of B-Town including Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia D'Souza, Aamir Khan's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, amongst others, were present at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja.

