The wave is real: Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma’s son tests positive for COVID-19 after Goa holiday

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to his official Twitter handle to inform that his son Haroon has been tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the unfortunate news, Ranvir said that Haroon contracted the virus while they were returning from Goa to Mumbai.

“My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real,” said the actor. Ranvir also thanked his well-wishers for their good wishes and suggestions. The actor further informed that he will get his son tested again and also take a COVID-19 test himself. “We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated,” he added in another tweet. Earlier this month, actors including Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were also diagnosed with the deadly virus.

A few days later, Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and informed that even she tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her official social media handle, Shanaya wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling okay and have isolated myself. I have tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!”