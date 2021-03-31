Wayback Wednesday: Did you know Anushka Sharma once said she 'would not want to work' after marriage?

On Wednesday, actress and new mom, Anushka Sharma returned to the sets after welcoming baby girl Vamika back in January. On the same day, an old clip of the actress highlighting the importance of marriage and kids went viral on social media.

Actress is back in the headlines as on Wednesday, the new mommy resumed work. After having spent over 2 months with newborn daughter Vamika, Anushka returned to the sets to shoot for commercials and the internet could not stop gushing over her glow. While her new photos were being adored by fans, a throwback video of the actress from Simi Garewal's show 'Simi Garewal Selects India's Most Desirable' went viral. Wondering why? Well, back in the day in the video, Anushka was seen saying that she did not want to work after being married.

Several fan clubs of the actress shared the clip in which Anushka was asked by Simi about the importance of marriage in her life. Simi is seen asking Anushka back then on the show, "Is Marriage important to you?" To this, the actress replied that it was extremely important to her. She further expressed her desire to be married and have kids. Later, Anushka added that she 'probably' wouldn't like to be working when she is married. The video took the internet by storm as the actress returned to work.

In her reply to Simi, Anushka said, "I want to be married. I want to have kids. And, when I'm married I probably don't want to be working."

Take a look at the clip:

Meanwhile, as per reports, the actress has resumed work 2 months ahead of her scheduled time that was in May. On Wednesday, Anushka was snapped making her way to the studio to shoot commercials. She was seen clad in a white top with jeans and a mask. The actress looked delighted to be back on the sets of a shoot. She recently returned to Mumbai with Virat Kohli and Vamika after India defeated England in the ODI series.

