Wayback Wednesday: When Nargis Fakhri regretted keeping her relationship with Uday Chopra a secret

An actor, producer, director, screenwriter, Uday Chopra has got many feathers in his hat. As the multi-talented star turns a year older today, we have got you a throwback interview of his former love interest, Nargis Fakhri. Previously, Uday has been often in the news for his relationship with Nargis Fakhri. Today, on the occasion of Uday’s birthday, here is a throwback interview from last year, in which the ‘Rockstar’ actress had spilled the beans about her relationship with the actor.

In an interview with ETimes, the 42-year-old actress had said, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India.” Sharing why she hadn’t ever talked about her relationship to the press, Nargis shared that people have told her to keep her relationship quiet. The actress also shared that she’s had qualms about it. She added, “But I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul.”

During the interview at the time, the ‘Main Tera Hero’ actress shared what she thinks about social media. Nargis had shared that she feels the internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. “Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors,” said Nargis Fakhri.

As for Uday, post working as an assistant director, Uday made his debut on the big screen with romantic drama ‘Mohabbatein’ in 2000. The actor has impressed his fans by showing his acting mettle in films like the ‘Dhoom’ franchise, ‘Neal 'n' Nikki’, and ‘Pyaar Impossible’. He has been missing from the silver screen for a long time now. On the other hand, Nargis will next be seen in a film featuring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

