Wayne Rooney recreates Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose during FIFA World Cup 2022; Internet can't keep calm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Pathaan. He was last seen in 2018 in Zero and now he is ready to set the screens on fire with his blockbuster comeback. Now ahead of the grand release, he was seen making a starry appearance during the pre-match show at FIFA World Cup 2022. SRK was joined by Wayne Rooney. Today, the final will be played between France and Argentina in Qatar.

During their fun interaction, SRK was completely smitten by Rooney's presence. Interestingly, King Khan was seen recreating Rooney's pose while he made the latter do his trademark pose. In the picture, King Khan is seen donning a casual outfit while Rooney is wearing a formal suit. Their picture has taken the Internet by storm. Fans can't stop gushing over the two legends. SRK's fan club shared the picture and wrote, "The legends doing the signature pose." Have a look:

Fans were seen dropping heart and fire emojis soon after the pictures were shared on social media. Fans were calling them 'icons' and 'legends'.

Who is Shah Rukh Khan supporting?

On Saturday, the superstar hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter. During the interaction, a fan asked, "Who are you supporting in world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK." Shah Rukh replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also." A fan also asked him to give the tickets to Pathaan's premiere night. To this, SRK replied, "Even I don’t have them…World Cup yes…#Pathan no!!"

Work front

Pathaan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It will be released on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Jawan with Nayanthara.