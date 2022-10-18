'We all miss him': Ajay Devgn, Tabu remember Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat at sequel's trailer launch

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is having an incredible year so far. Recently he was awarded the National Award for the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the Best Actor category. This award was conferred upon him by the Government of India. And now, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Drishyam 2. On Monday, he and actress Tabu attended the trailer launch event of the film. During the promotions, they paused for a few minutes and recalled the director Nishikant Kamat, who had helmed the first part. He passed away in August 2020 due to cirrhosis.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu remember filmmaker Nishikant Kamat Speaking at the event, Ajay Devgn, as reported by Indian Today, said, “I want to just take this occasion to remember Nishi, who directed the first part. Without him, this wasn't possible.” To this, Tabu immediately quipped and added, “I want to remember Nishi and how easy he made the whole experience of the first part.” Ajay further in continuation said, "However much I talk about Nishi, it won't be enough. We all miss him. If he was here, we would have all been very happy. But the show must go on.” In this upcoming film, the lead cast includes actors namely Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. The second part of the film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak. Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn on Monday wrote, “2 aur 3 October ke baad, duniya 18 November yaad rakhegi. #Drishyam2Trailer #Tabu #AkshayeKhanna @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk #BhushanKumar @KumarMangat”