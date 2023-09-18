‘We are a little biased’: Vishal Bhardwaj states people are ‘conditioned’ to think Imran Khan is a bad actor

Vishal Bhardwaj is an Indian filmmaker who is loved and respected across the world because of the kind of films he has given to the Indian film industry. A while back, the Kuttey producer was in an interview wherein he spoke about his film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and why he thinks Imran Khan is not a weak actor.

Vishal Bhardwaj says people are a little biased against Imran

Vishal Bhardwaj was recently in a chat with The Lallantop. While talking about his upcoming project, the filmmaker also spoke about the satirical black comedy film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola which was produced by him. When the host stated that the casting of Imran Khan opposite veteran actor Pankaj Kapur felt a bit odd, the national award-winning director said that he was desperate to make the film with whoever was available as Ajay Devgn had dropped his movie for Son of Sardar.

Bhardwaj said, “I was very angry. The number of films that got canned is double of what I have made, including Midnight's Children, which was so close to my heart. If I directed 11 films, 22 were shut down. I was very angry and just wanted to make the film with anyone, I just wanted to tell the story. I just made the film with whoever was available at the time.”

The music composer and playback singer further said that people are a little biased against Imran. He said, “We have been conditioned to think he is a bad actor. I am not saying he is Uttam Kumar or Dilip Kumar, but we have been conditioned. Whenever anyone has watched the movie outside, who doesn’t have a reference to Imran Khan, no one has told me that he’s a weak actor. It’s a very strange thing. It’s been years since I’ve watched the movie and maybe once I watch it now, I would also think, like the rest of India, that he doesn’t know acting. But this was a fact,” he said sharing why he cast Imran Khan in the movie.

Imran Khan's work front

Imran Khan has worked in some hit movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara. We last saw him in Katti Batti before he took a break from acting.

