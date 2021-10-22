‘We are soulmates’: Hrithik Roshan pens special note for mother Pinky to celebrate her 68th birthday

It’s celebration time for Hrithik Roshan’s family as his mother Pinky turned a year older on Friday, October 22. As the star-mom rang in her 68th birthday, actor Hrithik took to social media to share a heart-warming note as a tribute to his mom. It so happened that the Krissh star witnessed a lot of beautiful coincidences of nature today. He enjoyed watching the moon and the sun under the same sky while feeling lucky to be raised by his mom.

Sharing a stunning photo alongside his mother, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother’s birthday to meet me . Ain’t I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that’s what they were there to tell me. And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you . More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl !”

Take a look at the post here:

This comes just days after Hrithik Roshan channelled his inner ‘Garba boy’ while working out inside the gym. His jovial nature ended up impressing umpteen fans along with famous Bollywood celebs. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon were amongst the few who flooded his comment section with their funny reactions.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh.

ALSO READ| Sussanne Khan’s UNSEEN PIC with ex husband Hrithik Roshan has fans excited