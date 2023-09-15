'We became monkeys...': Jackie Shroff recalls 'fun' time shooting fight sequence with Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak

Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt are two of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. Their natural acting skills are an inspiration to today's new actors. Recently their iconic film Khalnayak marked 30 years of release. In a recent interview, Shroff recalled a fun time shooting a fight sequence in the film with Sanjay Dutt while opening up about his relationship with the latter.

Jackie Shroff recalls 'fun' time shooting fight sequence with Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan Jackie Shroff opened up on his relationship with Khalnayak co-star Sanjay Dutt. He said, “Sanjay Dutt is very close to me. We have known each other before entering the film industry. The happiness of working with your friend (in Khalnayak) is completely different. Then working with your guru Subhash Ghai and talented co-stars like Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta — was a beautiful memory.”

Recalling the fun time he had while shooting a fight sequence for Khalnayak, Jackie said that he and Sanjay became monkeys and it was fun.

Jackie continued, "I remember climbing a branch of a tree for a fight sequence. Before that sequence, we were watching the monkeys who were sitting on that branch and having fun. Suddenly, Subhash ji told us, ‘Iske uppar chadh kar fight karenge (We will climb on this and fight).’ Suddenly, from watching monkeys, we became monkeys ourselves. That branch was so slippery. We were tied to it with just one hook and were made to fight. It was so much fun.”

Recently, Sanjay, Jackie along with director Subhash Ghai, and others celebrated 30 years release of Khalnayak. On September 4, the entire team reunited to celebrate the special occasion. A video shared on Instagram showed the cast of the film clapping, dancing, and hugging each other in joy while cutting the cake together.

Notably, to celebrate the milestone, the film made a return to theaters in September.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla the filmmaker Subhash Ghai said that Khalnayak, Karma, Saudagar, and Pardes are all iconic films, and he has been asked by many producers and studios to remake these films or make their sequels.

He added, "We have a story lab, they keep working on the story, and I am heading that department. People love nostalgia, and Ballu Balram of Khalnayak may appear on the screen in a big way."

